NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — For July 4th, New York City is opening up streets to add options for outdoor dining and give restaurants a much-needed boost.
Since you can’t eat inside restaurants yet, the city is trying to give restaurants more space outside.
The closed streets give pedestrians more room to walk, and restaurants can put tables out both on the sidewalk and in the street.
Mayor Bill de Blasio has expanded the Open Street concept at 22 locations across five boroughs to give New Yorkers space to eat outside safely.
These corridors will be car-free each weekend. The expansion started Friday night.
Diners told CBS2’s Nick Caloway it’s nice having fewer cars around.
“More relaxed. It’s just more, it feels safer, it feels more relaxed. It’s just a pleasurable experience, definitely,” Ildi Kovacx, of the Upper East Side, said.
The city does plan to expand the Open Streets concept to more areas. Another 10-20 corridors should be approved and announced in the next two weeks.