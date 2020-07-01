NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Indoor dining won’t be on the menu when New York City reaches Phase 3 next week, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.

“We particularly see problems revolving around people going back to bars and restaurants indoors. Indoors is the problem more and more. The science is showing it more and more,” he said. “So I want to make very clear: We cannot go ahead at this point in time with indoor dining in New York City.”

Earlier this week, the mayor and governor said they were re-evaluating after seeing coronavirus cases climb in other states.

WATCH: Mayor Bill De Blasio Delivers Wednesday’s Press Briefing

“Indoor dining has shown that it has been problematic, that a virus spreads in closed indoor areas that have air condition systems,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. “The state’s going to be reviewing the data and consulting with stakeholders in New York City. I’ve started speaking with restaurant owners, business owners about the risk-reward on indoor dining.”

New Jersey followed suit and postponed it there, as well.

“It brings me no joy to do this, but we have no choice,” said Gov. Phil Murphy. “The carelessness of one establishment can completely undo the good work of many others… We will not tolerate outlier bars and restaurants and, frankly, patrons who think the rules don’t apply to them.”

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

Cuomo had about 30 state inspectors across the five boroughs Tuesday, getting a snapshot of compliance at bars and restaurants.

“I need the local governments to do the compliance. I know there’s a lot going on with the NYPD now, but they have to enforce it,” he said.

De Blasio’s press secretary tweeted in response, “The mayor decided long ago that police aren’t the answer to social distancing; the Gov should heed our lesson.”

The rest of Phase 3 is expected to move forward Monday.