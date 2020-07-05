NEW JERSEY (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating the deaths of two people whose bodies were pulled from the Hudson River in Jersey City.
Police and the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit responded to reports of a woman in the water near the end of Morris Canal Park around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.
A 22-year-old Manhattan woman was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Later that day, Jersey City police received a call about another body in the river.
Officers responded around 1 p.m. and said they found the body approximately 50 feet away from the location of the first body.
Police identified the second victim as Umair Saleh, 23, of Edison, N.J.
The causes of death are being reviewed by the Regional Medical Examiner.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or CLICK HERE to leave a confidential tip.