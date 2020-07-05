NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gun violence continues to grip the city. Dozens of people were shot over the July 4 holiday weekend.

On Sunday alone, there were more than 20 shootings resulting in nearly 40 shooting victims, and at least four of those victims died, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

Two of those people were shot right in East Flatbush at around 4 a.m. Investigators said that incident involved a 19-year-old man, who was killed after being shot in the chest. The other victim was a 27-year-old man, who was shot in the shoulder but is expected to survive.

One of the incidents took place in Inwood and authorities told James that is where a total of five people were shot. The victims ranged in age from 16 to 31.

One of those victims was shot in the head is fighting for their life.

Another shooting happened in Morningside Heights, where a 23-year-old man was shot in the back near West 116th Street. Authorities said he was driven to the hospital by someone and later died.

James spoke with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former police officer, about the increase in crime.

“Many people were actually indoors for a long period of time, where a lo of anger and beef has been communicated over the internet. You have a large number of idle time young people, no SYEP (Summer Youth Employment Program) program and so there’s just a lot of idle time, over proliferation of handguns. So we’re looking at the perfect storm of violence that we have to have the perfect plan to respond to,” Adams said.

Shootings are up 140% and shooting victims are up nearly 160% over this time last year. President Donald Trump said the federal government will step in to help if needed.

Chicago and New York City crime numbers are way up. 67 people shot in Chicago, 13 killed. Shootings up significantly in NYC where people are demanding that @NYGovCuomo & @NYCMayor act now. Federal Government ready, willing and able to help, if asked! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2020

The footage shows a police vehicle getting hit by gunfire in the Bronx.

The shooting happened just before midnight Saturday night outside the 40th Precinct in Mott Haven.

A bullet is seen going through a police SUV’s windshield, shattering the glass.

There were two officers inside the vehicle at the time. One suffered cuts to the face, while the other was treated for tinnitus.

It’s unclear if the vehicle was targeted, or hit by a stray bullet.