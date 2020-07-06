NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Amy Cooper, the white woman who was seen on camera calling 911 and falsely accusing Chris Cooper, an African-American man, of threatening her in Central Park, is now facing charges.
The video caused an uproar.
Chris Cooper, no relation, says he asked her to follow park rules and leash her dog.
Oh, when Karens take a walk with their dogs off leash in the famous Bramble in NY’s Central Park, where it is clearly posted on signs that dogs MUST be leashed at all times, and someone like my brother (an avid birder) politely asks her to put her dog on the leash. pic.twitter.com/3YnzuATsDm
— Melody Cooper (@melodyMcooper) May 25, 2020
She replied she would call police and say an African-American man was threatening her life, which she did as he continued to film her.
Chris Cooper said the 911 call was “unmistakably racist.”
Monday, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, Jr. said she’ll be facing a charge of third degree false report, a misdemeanor. If convicted, she faces up to a year in jail.
Amy Cooper is due to be arraigned in October.
New York City Human Rights Commission is also investigating the incident.