NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gun violence continues to grip the city. Dozens of people were shot over the July 4 holiday weekend.

On Sunday, between midnight and 9 a.m., police said there were 21 shootings resulting in 37 shooting victims. In all, at least nine shooting victims died over the weekend, CBS2’s Cory James reported.

Among the many incidents, two people were shot in East Flatbush at around 4 a.m. Investigators said that incident involved a 19-year-old man, who was killed after being shot in the chest. The other victim was a 27-year-old man, who was shot in the shoulder but is expected to survive.

Another incident took place in Inwood and authorities told James a total of five people were shot. The victims ranged in age from 16 to 31.

One of those victims was shot in the head and is fighting for their life.

Another shooting happened in Morningside Heights, where a 23-year-old man was shot in the back near West 116th Street. Authorities said he was driven to the hospital by someone and later died.

Speaking on the radio Sunday morning, former NYPD Commissioner Ray Kelly pointed to a possible cause for all the shootings.

“Here, the mayor eliminated the anti-crime units, which were probably the most effective tool that existed in the department for decades to fight violent street crime. So that was a direct signal of surrender,” Kelly said.

James spoke with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams, a former police officer, about the increase in crime.

“Many people were actually indoors for a long period of time, where a lot of anger and beef has been communicated over the internet. You have a large number of idle time young people, no SYEP (Summer Youth Employment Program) program and so there’s just a lot of idle time, over proliferation of handguns. So we’re looking at the perfect storm of violence that we have to have the perfect plan to respond to,” Adams said.

“We need to have an emergency meeting with the police commissioner, as well as all of the organizations that are associated with dealing with violence in the city to map out a real plan of dealing with gun violence,” Adams added.

Complete No Show in Manhattan North!! Shame!! https://t.co/vF9KBWrZdS — NYPD Patrol Borough Manhattan North (@NYPDPBMN) July 5, 2020

Meanwhile, there were harsh words for the Manhattan district attorney from police leaders on Twitter.

NYPD Patrol Borough Manhattan South wrote in part, “Manhattan DA Cy Vance where are you? No show at any shooting scene!!! Our community is being attacked …”

And Manhattan North wrote: “Complete No Show in Manhattan North!! Shame!!”

Vance’s office responded Sunday night saying it is typically the assistant DA’s responsibility to show up to crime scenes, adding it’s unclear what the DA, himself, could do if he were to show up.

A City Hall spokesperson told CBS2, “The health and safety of New Yorkers is our top priority, which is why we are drilling down on problem spots with the NYPD.”

Shootings are up 140% and shooting victims are up nearly 160% over this time last year. President Donald Trump said the federal government will step in to help if needed.

Chicago and New York City crime numbers are way up. 67 people shot in Chicago, 13 killed. Shootings up significantly in NYC where people are demanding that @NYGovCuomo & @NYCMayor act now. Federal Government ready, willing and able to help, if asked! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2020

Video Shows NYPD Car Targeted By Gun Violence

The footage shows a police vehicle getting hit by gunfire in the Bronx.

The shooting happened just before midnight Saturday night outside the 40th Precinct in Mott Haven.

A bullet is seen going through a police SUV’s windshield, shattering the glass.

There were two officers inside the vehicle at the time. One suffered cuts to the face, while the other was treated for tinnitus.

It’s unclear if the vehicle was targeted, or hit by a stray bullet.