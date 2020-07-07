WAYNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – There were problems Tuesday at Motor Vehicle Commission centers across New Jersey.

It happened on the same day the state resumed most in-person services.

Some people say the long lines started as early as 3 a.m.

Imagine waking up to hundreds, if not thousands, of people waiting in line trying to get into the Wayne MVC.

“This is the twilight zone,” one person told CBS2’s Cory James.

VIDEO – Over 3+ hour wait @NJ_MVC South Brunswick. Hundreds in line some since 5am still waiting to get it. Avoid this location today. pic.twitter.com/5UcljxfU6A — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) July 7, 2020

People waiting outside the MVC office in Wayne brought their paperwork for new tags, registration and licenses, but some left home without their patience.

“Yeah, like a stupid idiot, I’m out here 5 o’clock. I couldn’t wait a day or two because my ID is on drivers license, so that’s why I’m in this damn line,” one person said.

The massive, long line snaked around the entire building, leaving very little room for social distancing as thousands stood and sat on the ground.

“Beyond frustrating,” Olivia Decanio said. “I just want my license so I can go home. It’s exhausting.”

The mayhem could be seen even before reaching the parking lot. Right off the Route 46 exit to Galesi Drive, police from multiple were out directing traffic that was backed up for miles.

Alert – @NJ_MVC has hundreds of people waiting to get in at South Brunswick location. Cars backed up onto Route 130 for a half mile. Avoid the area.@NJDOT_info pic.twitter.com/B3nkb27r1p — So Brunswick PD (@SoBrunswickPD) July 7, 2020

“We’re just trying to figure out other DMVs to get a license, but we’re not sure we can leave,” one person said.

They probably shouldn’t. Chopper 2 captured similar chaos at offices in Springfield and Rahway.

CBS2 viewers sent cell phone video from South Brunswick, and also long lines in Eatontown.

Wallington DMV is at capacity for today and is not accepting new customers for Tuesday 7/6/2020 — Wallington NJ PD (@WallingtonNJPD) July 7, 2020

This happening on the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission’s first day of reopening after closing months ago at the start of the pandemic.

Officials say most in-person transactions were scheduled to start at the end of June, but then were pushed back because the computer systems had to be tested. Now that system is being implemented for the first time, at crunch time for many drivers.

“It’s probably going to rain,” one person said.

“I should’ve been here last night 10 o’clock. I would have been over there,” said another.

“I don’t know. Do you want your license that bad, should we wait it out? I’ll wait it out,” said a third.

New Jersey MVC put out the following statement: