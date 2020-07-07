(CBSNewYork)- The Brooklyn Nets will be without another of their key players when the NBA resumes its season in Florida later this month. Guard Spencer Dinwiddie took to Twitter Tuesday to announce that he would not be joining the team in Orlando after discussing the decision with team doctors.

After another positive test yesterday and considering the symptoms, @BrooklynNets, team doctors and I have decided that it would be in the best interest for me and the team that I do not play in Orlando. I will be supporting the guys every step of the way! #AudienceOfOne — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) July 7, 2020

The 27-year-old Dinwiddie originally tested positive for COVID-19 in late June along with teammate DeAndre Jordan. Jordan immediately opted out of the NBA’s restart at that point, but Dinwiddie, despite reports to the contrary, waited to make his decision. Now, it would appear that he has tested positive once again and is still experiencing symptoms of the virus causing the decision to opt out.

The decision, while certainly best for the health of both Dinwiddie and the team, leaves the Nets without their top two scorers from this season as fellow guard Kyrie Irving is still recovering from shoulder surgery. The Nets, currently in the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference, are hoping to hold of the Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards from jumping them in the playoffs when the season resumes. Washington got a bit of bad news of its own Tuesday as it was reported that guard Bradley Beal will not play in Orlando due to a shoulder injury.