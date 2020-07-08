NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City students will return to school in the fall with a “blended learning” model, the mayor and schools chancellor announced Wednesday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said most students will attend in-person classes two or three days a week.

“Blended learning simply means at some points in the week you’re leaning in person in the classroom, at other points in the week you’re learning remotely,” he said Wednesday. “For the vast majority of kids in the vast majority of schools, you’ll be going to school to the classroom either two days a week or three days a week, depending on the week.”

Schools Chancellor Richard Carranza outlined two models – one for schools at 50% capacity, and one for schools at 33%.

“For the 2020-21 school year, it will look different,” he said. “Let me be clear: New York City students will be learning five days a week whether it’s in person or at home.”

Families who aren’t comfortable sending their children back to school may continue with remote learning. They will have the chance to opt back in on a quarterly basis.

Last week, the mayor said a Department of Education survey found 75% of families wanted their kids to return.

Students will receive their schedules in August, and they can opt out of blended learning at any time.

As CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported, for working families with multiple children in different schools, there is no solid plan to help them with child care.

“We’re going to have to figure out more in terms of child care. This is something we’re going to be building as we go along,” the mayor said. “Some parents are going to be able to make it work under current conditions. Some are going to need extra help. We’re going to work over the coming weeks to find other ways to help them.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo still needs to approve the school plan, and the United Federation of Teachers isn’t totally on board.

Carranza said teachers can apply for a special accommodation to only teach remotely if they don’t feel safe.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required, along with hand washing stations and nightly cleaning protocols.

Schools are being asked to utilize large spaces, like gyms and cafeterias, and update their layouts to help people spread out.

Carranza said the DOE will provide personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies, including hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes.

He also said he remains committed to “equity and excellence” for students during these difficult times.

“Our approach remains the same: We set a high bar for every student no matter who they are – that’s excellence – and we give every student the support they need to meet that bar – that’s equity,” he said. “We recognize and honor the significant trauma that our students, staff and city have experienced over the past several months.”

Families can find more information at http://schools.nyc.gov/returntoschool2020.