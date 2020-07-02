NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City schools are preparing for the “maximum number” of students to return in September, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Thursday.
The mayor cited a Department of Education survey that collected responses from more than 450,000 families. He said 75% supported returning to school in the fall.
“I understand parents want answers. Here’s some answers: Schools will be opening in September,” he said Thursday. “Each school will have a number that is the maximum number of kids that can be in that school with social distancing using every conceivable space in that school.”
Students and staff will be required to wear face coverings, which the city will provide when needed. There will also be social distancing measures, hand washing stations and deep cleaning protocols.
WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Delivers Thursday’s Press Briefing
De Blasio also said 2.62 miles of the city’s open streets will be dedicated for outdoor dining on Friday nights and weekends starting this week.
Alternate side parking will be suspended next week through July 12.
Also starting Monday, the Staten Island Ferry will resume 15-minute rush hour service.
Finally, the mayor said the city will spend $80 million to help rebuild the Chinatown community center that went up in flames back in January.