WALLINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – Frustrated drivers lined up early Wednesday morning outside New Jersey’s Motor Vehicle Commission offices.

Hundreds of people waited for hours Tuesday when in-person service resumed, only to be told they had to come back and do it all again.

The MVC opens at 8 a.m., but customers were advised to arrive by 4 a.m.

The Wallington office was at capacity by 6:15 a.m. The Lakewood office also filled up shortly after.

CBS2’s John Dias spoke with one man at the front of the line who had been there since Monday afternoon and camped out overnight.

“I got here about 3:30 in the afternoon. It has been – I totally forgot how many hours we have been here,” Ronny Gonzalez, of Clifton, said. “Tired.”

Many people said the MVC should have seen this coming and been more prepared for the massive crowds.

“I think it’s really crazy, because they had so much time to prepare, and it was a disaster,” said Lorina Long, of Patterson.

“You could have gotten school kids to run this better,” Jamel Hilaire, of Union, added.

It was a similar scene throughout the Garden State on Tuesday. Chopper 2 captured a line wrapped around the block in Springfield, where desperate drivers stood sweating in the heat all day.

By 3:30 p.m., people were told every new group to go in would be the last.

“We’ve been standing here for eight hours. I can’t do this again, I just can’t,” said Emily Sheppard, who arrived just after 6 a.m.

A small group of people received a signed business card with a promise they would get priority Wednesday.

“It’s going to be like this every day!” said Samirah Freeman, of Newark.

State officials say expiration dates have been extended, and some drivers can avoid the lines by going online.

“That would be a huge game changer for everybody,” Gov. Phil Murphy said. “I would say to step back, go on NJMVC.gov.”

CBS2 reached out to the MVC to ask why it didn’t extend its hours, but we have not yet heard back.