NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 12-year-old boy has been arrested in an attempted rape investigation in Queens, police say.
The boy is accused of following a 37-year-old woman into her Ridgewood home around 8 a.m. Monday.
Police said he pushed her to the floor and tried to remove her clothing.
The woman fought back, and the suspect took off.
Given the boy’s age, police have not released his name.
He was charged with robbery, assault, burglary, sex abuse, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.