NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A man seen in a controversial arrest video has been arrested once again, sources tell CBS2.
Ricky Bellevue, 35, was arrested last month in Rockaway Beach, Queens. Video showed an officer using what appeared to be an illegal chokehold.
Now, sources say Bellevue was one of two men arrested after an attempted robbery Tuesday in the Melrose section of the Bronx.
The suspects allegedly made anti-gay slurs, then Bellevue pulled out a box cutter and tried to take one victim’s bag, sources say.
The victims fought back, and one was slashed in the face and hands.
Sources say Bellevue is in police custody at Lincoln Hospital.