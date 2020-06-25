NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – An NYPD officer accused of using an illegal chokehold on a man in Rockaway Beach will surrender to face charges Thursday, sources tell CBS2.
Officer David Afanador faces attempted strangulation and second-degree strangulation, sources say.
Afanador remains suspended without pay following the June 21 arrest.
Sources told CBS2 police responded to reports of a man acting disorderly on the boardwalk at 113th Street. When officers arrived, they approached the man and say he started acting combative and resisted arrest.
Video captured the chaotic scene unfold on the boardwalk. Several officers were seen on top of the man, and one appeared to have his arm wrapped around the man’s neck.
WEB EXTRA: Click Here To Watch Body-Worn Camera Footage Of Incident
Sources said Afanador was previously charged with assault in 2014 for allegedly beating a teenaged drug suspect he was trying to arrest. He was found not guilty at a bench trial in 2016.
In a statement last Sunday, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said, “Accountability in policing is essential. After a swift investigation by the Internal Affairs Bureau, a police officer involved in a disturbing apparent chokehold incident in Queens has been suspended without pay.
“While a full investigation is still underway, there is no question in my mind that this immediate action is necessary. We are committed to transparency as this process continues,” he added.
The man’s attorney identified him as 35-year-old Ricky Bellevue and said he was treated and released from the hospital.