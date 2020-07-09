NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City’s newest Black Lives Matter mural is expected to get underway Thursday in front of Trump Tower.
Fifth Avenue will be closed between 56th and 57th streets until Sunday morning.
The plan to paint the mural drew criticism from President Donald Trump, who called it a “symbol of hate.”
Mayor Bill de Blasio said the prominent display will send a message that “Black lives, in fact, do matter.”
“That Black people built New York City, that they’ve never been compensated for all they did, that all the mistakes, the sins, everything in American history that has afflicted Black people have not been accounted for and must be accounted for – something he does not understand,” he said last month. “So it is right to take the eyes of the world, the attention of the world right there on Fifth Avenue and focus on Black Lives Matter.”
This is the latest BLM mural across the five boroughs. Others have already been painted in Harlem, Staten Island and Brooklyn.
That is racist.