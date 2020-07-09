Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the Upper West Side.
It happened shortly after 3:15 a.m. Thursday near the corner of West 105th Street and Columbus Avenue.
Police said 29-year-old Nayquan Garden was shot in the chest.
He was rushed to Mount Sinai Saint Luke’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
So far, no arrests have been made and police have not released a description of the suspect.
