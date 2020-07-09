NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – As temperatures approach the 90-degree mark, New York City officials shared an update Thursday on the plan to keep residents safe this summer.
“One thing we know for sure is it is going to be a hot summer, and that is going to come with its own host of challenges,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said. “Our job is to take that knowledge and do something with it, get ahead of it.”
This year, the city will open 145 cooling centers across the five boroughs. Face coverings will be required and capacities will be limited to allow for social distancing.
WEB EXTRA: CLICK HERE TO FIND A COOLING OPTION NEAR YOU
“Our goal is to ensure that all New Yorkers that live in heat-burdened communities are within a quarter mile of any outdoor cooling element,” said Emergency Management Commissioner Deanne Criswell.
Additionally, there will be 130 cooling and misting locations in the most heat-burdened communities, plus 300 hydrants with spray caps and 650 spray showers in city parks.
The city has also installed more than 34,000 air conditioners for low-income seniors.