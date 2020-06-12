NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio provided an update Friday on his plan to keep New Yorkers safe during the hot summer months.

The mayor introduced what he called “Get Cool NYC” last month after announcing the city’s public pools would remain closed due to health concerns and budget cuts. Earlier this week, he said “now we can start a conversation” about the possibility of reopening the pools and beaches.

“The idea of ‘Get Cool NYC’ is to focus on those who are most vulnerable, make sure they are safe, make sure they are kept cool even with some of the challenges of the coronavirus and even with some of the adjustments we’ve had to make,” he said Thursday.

The plan involves spending $55 million on 74,000 air conditioners for low-income seniors, including 22,000 for people in public housing.

De Blasio said 4,500 have been installed so far, and the goal is to add 1,500 a day.

WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Discusses ‘Get Cool NYC’ Initiative For Summer Heat

The mayor also said the New York State Public Service Commission has agreed to double the number of subsidies it provides to help residents pay their utility bills.

“Almost 440,000 New York City families will benefit because of this decision by the state Public Service Commission, and the average savings per customer will be about $140 this summer,” he said. “That’s, for a lot of families in this city, a lot of money.”

During his daily press briefing, de Blasio talked about the city’s first week of Phase 1 reopening and how many people headed back to work.

He said mass transit ridership increased 25% on subways, 23% on buses and 31% on the Staten Island Ferry between June 3 and June 10. Traffic into Manhattan increased 17% on the East River bridges and 14% on Harlem River bridges.

The mayor also reminded New Yorkers to vote in the upcoming June 23 primary elections. Early voting begins June 13 and the deadline to request an absentee ballot is June 16.