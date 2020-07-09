NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)- The New York Mets and Yankees announced their schedules for the 2021 MLB season on Thursday and it is highlighted by a Subway Series matchup with the Yankees in September that will see the two teams play on the 20th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

The 2021 schedule begins with the Mets in Washington facing the Nationals on April 1, 2021. The home opener for the team will come the following week when the Miami Marlins come to Citi Field on April 8. The homestand continues that Saturday and Sunday against the Marlins before the Phillies come to town for a four-game set April 12-15.

The rumored matchup between the Mets and Yankees will in fact take place on September 11 at Citi Field. The two teams have never met on September 11 and it’s just the second time since the attacks that both will be in New York City on that date.

Other highlights of the 2021 schedule for the team from Queens see the Boston Red Sox (April 27-28), Baltimore Orioles (May 11-12), and Toronto Blue Jays (July 23-25) come to town as part of interleague play. The team will also welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to Citi Field in August (13-15).

The 2021 season will end with the Mets on the road in Atlanta taking on the Braves October 1-3.

As for the Yankees, they will begin the year with a six-game homestand against the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles that begins on April 1 and runs through April 7. Then it’s out on the road for a six-game road swing against the Rays and Blues Jays.

Other highlights include a visit from the Houston Astros (May 4-6) and the Washington Nationals (May 7-9). The Los Angeles Angels and Mike Trout come to town for a four-game set at the end of June (28-July 1). The Atlanta Braves (April 20-21) and Philadelphia Phillies (July 20-21) also make trips to the Bronx. The season wraps up with a three-game home set against the Tampa Bay Rays October 1-3.

The full schedule for the 2021 season can be found on the Mets and Yankees official websites. Game times and promotional details will be released in the coming months. For information on tickets, visit the Mets team site, Yankees team site or call 718-507-TIXX for Mets information or 212-Yankees for Yanks info.