NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Family and friends honored a victim of gun violence in Queens on Friday.
The NYPD tweeted a picture of a memorial bench unveiled Friday evening in memory of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin.
Today, Aamir Griffin's family & friends gathered for the unveiling of a bench dedicated in his honor. Nearly 9 months ago, he was tragically taken away from his family by a stray bullet while playing basketball in Queens.
This memorial will forever honor Aamir's life. pic.twitter.com/x9KuMrNi7f
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 10, 2020
Thank you to all the Community members, NYPD Executives & fellow city agencies that showed up in memory of Aamir Griffin today at his bench dedication. A special thanks to the NYPD Detective that made this portrait as a gift to the Griffin family in memory of their son. pic.twitter.com/tu1FBScMJI
— Chief David Barrere (@NYPDHousing) July 10, 2020
Aamir was killed last November when he was hit by a stray bullet while playing basketball at the Baisley Park Houses in Jamaica.