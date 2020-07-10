STORM WATCHTropical Storm Fay Brings Heavy Rain And Flooding To Parts Of Our Area
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Family and friends honored a victim of gun violence in Queens on Friday.

The NYPD tweeted a picture of a memorial bench unveiled Friday evening in memory of 14-year-old Aamir Griffin.

Aamir was killed last November when he was hit by a stray bullet while playing basketball at the Baisley Park Houses in Jamaica.

