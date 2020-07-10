MYSTIC, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — A man and woman from Long Island wanted in connection to an attack on an employee at a Connecticut hotel are facing additional charges.
Philip Sarner, 39, and Emily Orbay, 29, are accused of physically assaulting 59-year-old Crystal Boyd at the Quality Inn on Route 27 in Mystic, Connecticut, on June 26.
The incident, which was caught on video, took place after Boyd says Sarner complained about his hot water not working.
RELATED STORY: Long Island Couple Wanted In Connection With Brutal Beating Of Mystic, Connecticut Hotel Worker Caught On Video
Boyd claims racial slurs were also used during the confrontation.
“A monkey. And ‘you don’t belong here.’ And kicking me,” Boyd said.
On Friday, Stonington, Connecticut, police said they are working with other law enforcement agencies to find Sarner and Orbay.
Police also said new warrants have been issued with new charges.
Sarner is now charged with second-degree assault, third-degree assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias, while Orbay is charged with two counts of third-degree assault and intimidation based on bigotry and bias.