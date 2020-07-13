NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – A 1-year-old boy was shot to death overnight near a playground in Brooklyn.

Police said the child was sitting in a stroller with a group of people having a barbecue when gunfire erupted.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. outside Raymond Bush Playground on Madison Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

A one year old child is dead. The baby was with his family enjoying a Sunday night in the Summer when someone started shooting . Three people were injured and the baby was killed. This. Must.STOP! We as a community, we as a police department denounce this disgusting violence. pic.twitter.com/R66DVO6cTA — Chief Jeffrey Maddrey (@NYPDCommAffairs) July 13, 2020

Police said the boy was shot in the stomach and died at the hospital.

Three adults were also wounded, but are expected to survive.

Police believe a group of suspects ambushed the victims, jumping out of a car, firing multiple shots and then driving away.

WEB EXTRA: Tracking Shootings In New York City

Two hours earlier and nearly two miles away, another child was shot in Crown Heights.

Police said the 12-year-old boy was sitting in front of a home near Ralph Avenue and Prospect Place.

He was hospitalized in stable condition.

Authorities do not believe the shootings were related.

The suspects are still at large, and the motives remain unclear.

It was another violent weekend in New York City with 22 shootings and 28 victims.