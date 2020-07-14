Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD is trying to track down a man seen on video firing a gun from a moving scooter.
It happened shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday on Noble Avenue near the Cross Bronx Expressway in Soundview.
Police said a 37-year-old man was shot once in the arm. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.