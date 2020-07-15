DEVELOPINGCounter Protesters Clash With Police As Faith Leaders Hold Unity March In Response To Shootings
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In response to the Black Lives Matter mural painted on Fifth Avenue, two police advocacy groups are asking Mayor Bill de Blasio for their chance to make a statement.

Blue Lives Matter NYC and Standing Up For NYC have asked to paint a “Blue Lives Matter” mural on Madison Street near One Police Plaza.

The groups say the mural would raise awareness and honor the memories of officers killed in the line of duty.

There’s no word yet on a reponse from the mayor’s office.

