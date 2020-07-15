Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — In response to the Black Lives Matter mural painted on Fifth Avenue, two police advocacy groups are asking Mayor Bill de Blasio for their chance to make a statement.
Blue Lives Matter NYC and Standing Up For NYC have asked to paint a “Blue Lives Matter” mural on Madison Street near One Police Plaza.
RELATED STORY: Police Release New Images Of Man Wanted For Vandalizing Black Lives Matter Mural In Front Of Trump Tower
The groups say the mural would raise awareness and honor the memories of officers killed in the line of duty.
There’s no word yet on a reponse from the mayor’s office.