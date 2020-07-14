NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police have released new images of a man wanted for vandalizing the Black Lives Matter mural in front of Trump Tower.

The suspect was seen on video splashing red paint on the street and then running away.

He was partially disguised with a mask and hat, but the new images show his face.

Crews quickly restored the mural, and the mayor tweeted, “To whoever vandalized our mural on 5th Avenue: nice try. @NYC_DOT has already fixed it.”

To whoever vandalized our mural on 5th Avenue: nice try. @NYC_DOT has already fixed it. The #BlackLivesMatter movement is more than words, and it can’t be undone. pic.twitter.com/nlYTALCWxJ — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 13, 2020

Mayor Bill de Blasio and the first lady helped paint the words “Black Lives Matter” along Fifth Avenue last week.

He said the location was chosen to send a message to President Donald Trump and the rest of the world.

Other BLM murals have been painted in Harlem, Staten Island and Brooklyn.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.