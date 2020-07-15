NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Six people were shot overnight in Crown Heights, Brooklyn, and one victim has died of his injuries.
Police said a large crowd was gathered outside an apartment building by the corner of President Street and Franklin Avenue around 2:15 a.m.
One or two suspects approached and started shooting, police said.
A 30-year-old man was shot in the torso and died at the hospital.
The five other victims, ranging in age from 52 to 19 years old, are expected to survive.
This is the latest in a series of gun violence plaguing the city.
“More focus should be paid attention to the needs of inner cities to prevent it, as opposed to focusing on the violence – the cause of the violence, why the violence is happening,” one resident told CBS2.
The NYPD reported 10 shootings Tuesday with 13 victims.
Thousands of people are expected to march across the Brooklyn Bridge to City Hall at 9 a.m. Wednesday for a Power of Prayer march to end gun violence.
A one year old innocent child has died as a result of this ongoing gun violence. This should have been a major wake up call to act to prevent further tragedies, but I still see our City officials doing noting concrete to address the problem, and the State Legislature and Governor basically avoiding the subject. We deserve much better then this.