NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There’s new information on the murder of a tech CEO whose dismembered body was found at his Lower East Side apartment.
The medical examiner’s office says 33-year-old Fahim Saleh was stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso, causing his death.
Police sources also say he had marks on his body suggesting he may have been tased.
The victim’s sister found Saleh’s body Tuesday at his luxury condo on East Houston Street.
No one has been arrested, and a motive remains unclear.