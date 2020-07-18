Breaking NewsPolice Officer Injured While Trying To Stop Woman Throwing Paint On Black Lives Matter Mural In Front Of Trump Tower
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
Filed Under:Local TV, New York, NYPD, Weill Cornell Medical Center

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD lieutenant hurt at a protest this week was just released from the hospital, and he had a huge showing of support waiting for him outside.

NYPD Lt. Richard Mack was cheered on by his fellow officers as he left the hospital on July 18, 2020. (Credit: CBS2)

Video shows fellow officers clapping for Lt. Richard Mack as he was wheeled out of NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on the Upper East Side on Saturday afternoon.

He’s going home to recover after suffering a broken facial bone.

RELATED STORY: 3 Arrested, Charged With Assaulting Police Officers After Cops, Counter-Protesters Clash On Brooklyn Bridge

The lieutenant was one of four officers hurt Wednesday when police and counter-protesters clashed at a Unity March on the Brooklyn Bridge.

He was hit in the head with a cane.

Two men and a woman have been charged in connection to the assault.

Comments

Leave a Reply