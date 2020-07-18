NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD lieutenant hurt at a protest this week was just released from the hospital, and he had a huge showing of support waiting for him outside.
Video shows fellow officers clapping for Lt. Richard Mack as he was wheeled out of NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center on the Upper East Side on Saturday afternoon.
He’s going home to recover after suffering a broken facial bone.
RELATED STORY: 3 Arrested, Charged With Assaulting Police Officers After Cops, Counter-Protesters Clash On Brooklyn Bridge
The lieutenant was one of four officers hurt Wednesday when police and counter-protesters clashed at a Unity March on the Brooklyn Bridge.
Three officers violently attacked by protesters crossing the Brooklyn Bridge. The officers sustained serious injuries.
This is not peaceful protest, this will not be tolerated. pic.twitter.com/cYuDX8G7ku
— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) July 15, 2020
He was hit in the head with a cane.
Two men and a woman have been charged in connection to the assault.