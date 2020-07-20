NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – After weeks of being caught in the crosshairs of surging gun violence, protests and new laws to rein in the NYPD, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea offers a stinging rebuke to city leaders who, he says, have no idea what it takes to keep the city safe.

His blue blood boiled over, CBS2’s political reporter Marcia Kramer reported.

“I don’t know that there’s ever been a period exactly like this, where so many systems of government are literally cowards and won’t stand up for what’s right. They’re failing at every possible measure to be leaders,” Shea said. “How dare they? How dare they?”

LINK: Tracking NYC Shootings

It was unclear whether the ”cowards” Shea was referring to were members of the City Council, who passed tough anti-cop legislation including a controversial chokehold ban, or his boss Mayor Bill de Blasio, who signed the bills into law with much fanfare. But what was clear was the top cop’s total disdain for the steps taken.

“People that don’t have a clue about how to keep New Yorkers safe suddenly think they know about policing,” Shea said. “They don’t have a goddamn clue what they’re talking about.”

The police commissioner’s remarks came at a meeting with his top commanders.

“They have screwed this city up so much in a short period of time. It’s going to take us time to get our arms around it,” Shea said.

WATCH: Mayor Bill de Blasio Gives Daily Briefing

Mayor de Blasio was clearly not happy.

“That language wasn’t constructive. I don’t think it’s helpful,” de Blasio said. “I’ve understood it was important for him to express some of those concerns, but now it’s time to move forward.”

The new chokehold bill is one of the things the police commissioner is upset about. In addition to barring chokeholds, it prevents cops from sitting, kneeling or standing on a suspect’s back or stomach — the diaphragm.

The bill was introduced by Queens Councilman Rory Lancman, who was front and center at last week’s bill signing.

“I have never seen in my life a police commissioner, or any head of a government agency, be so disrespectful to the rule of law, to democratic elected officials who make those laws, but in particular to their boss, his boss, the mayor,” Lancman said.

And even though he’s upset, the police commissioner says he intends to stay in the job.

“You’re stuck with me for a while,” he said.