NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio began his daily briefing Tuesday by paying tribute to CBS2’s Nina Kapur.

Nina passed away over the weekend after an accident on a rented scooter. She was 26.

“I want to say a few words about a wonderful young woman that we lost way too early, CBS reporter Nina Kapur. A tremendous young talent, filled with potential, filled with a lot of life and energy and compassion. Someone who people just loved to be around, and a great, great future ahead of her,” de Blasio said. “She loved this city. She was positive about the people of this city and loved to be all around the neighborhoods of the city. And we lost her in a tragic accident just a few days ago. So, our hearts go out to her family. Let’s keep them in our thoughts and prayers, and to all her colleagues in the media, I know you’re feeling this loss. We will remember the good work and good heart of Nina Kapur.”

Nina joined CBS2 last year, blessing us with her light and love for telling stories.

We at CBS2 feel lucky to have experienced Nina’s calming presence and upbeat attitude. She made the best of any situation, and always paused to help others. Behind the scenes, she made friends with everyone. She attended every work gathering. And professionally, the sky was the limit.

Nina, a native of Newtown, Pa. is survived by her mother, Monica, father, Anup, and her 24-year-old brother, Ajay.

To see some of Nina’s stories, click here.