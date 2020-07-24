NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio announced the city is expanding its Open Streets program to include “play streets.”
Children will be able to take part in activities from arts and crafts to giant board games to basketball, kickball and more – all will follow the city’s social distancing guidelines.
The initiative involves partnerships with the Fresh Air Fund, Building Health Communities and the Police Athletic League.
According to the mayor’s office, Street Lab, a city-based nonprofit that creates outdoor furniture for public spaces, will provide 160 custom benches and a touchless obstacle course.
Play streets will run on weekdays through September 4th starting next week. Hours will vary by location, but the city said the areas will generally be available from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The mayor’s office listed the following Play Street locations:
Brooklyn
- Sunset Park: 6th Avenue between 44th and 45th Streets.
- Crown Heights: Park Place between New York and Kingston Avenues.
- Brownsville: Blake Avenue between Powell Street and Mother Gaston Boulevard.
- Bushwick: Humboldt Street between Moore and Varet Streets.
The Bronx
- Quarry Ballfields/Belmont: Oak Tree Place between Hughes Avenue and Quarry Road.
- Mt. Eden/Highbridge: Cromwell Avenue between McClellan Street and Jerome Avenue.
Manhattan
- Harlem: 150th Street between St. Nicholas Place and Edgecombe Avenue.
- Harlem: 129th Street between Adam Clayton Powell and Frederick Douglas Boulevards.
Queens
- Jackson Heights/Corona: 34th Avenue between 72nd and 74th Streets.
- Jackson Heights/Corona: 34th Avenue between 79th and 80th Streets.
- Jackson Heights/Corona: 34th Avenue between 92nd and 94th Streets.
Staten Island
- Stapleton: Wright Street between Canal and Thompson Streets.