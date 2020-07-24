PERTH AMBOY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The family of a teenager who drowned earlier this month in New Jersey is hoping to raise awareness and save lives.

A mother and father carefully placed red roses onto a wooden cross put up in memory of their 17-year-old son.

“My son had a heart of gold,” father Rolando Vazquez told CBS2’s Jessica Layton.

John Vazquez lost his life in Perth Amboy‘s Raritan Bay on July 9.

“Any bet you put on him, on the table, he’d take it,” Rolando Vazquez said.

The family says the day John died, friends challenged him to swim to a boat and back for $300. Loved ones believe his drowning was the result of the strong current and that dangerous dare.

“If someone can hear their story and their hurt and their heartache … we hope we could save one person,” cousin Deanna Nye said.

They created a group called John John’s Angels with hopes of helping kids cope with peer pressure while recognizing the consequences of all the teen challenges on social media.

They also want to set up a scholarship fund for a teen with special needs. John had autism. His dream was to go to St. Peter’s College like his siblings.

“Unfortunately that was taken away, but we want to see if we can help another family have their child be happy and reach their goals,” mother Theresa Vazquez said.

Another goal of the family — convince the city to put up “no swimming” signs on the ledge where John jumped into the water. The closest one is on a pier about 50 yards away.

“I don’t wanna see another child pulled out of the water and another family go through what we’re going through,” relative Debra Varna said.

They plan to present a sign to the city reading, “Dangerous Waters No Swimming In Memory Of John John Vazquez.”

One councilman said while John is the first he knows to attempt to go into the water in that area, the incident was a wake-up call and he can’t foresee any problems adding signs for safety.

“Can we please post something here in memory of my son?” Rolando Vazquez said.

It would be a small victory for the Vazquez family, who has already lost so much.