NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – It’s Opening Day for the Mets, but baseball fans are not allowed in the ballpark.
As CBS2’s Kevin Rincon reports, that makes for an unusual pre-game atmosphere at Citi Field, especially before a game against the Atlanta Braves.
First pitch is scheduled for 4:10 p.m.
OPENING DAY: Cole, Stanton Lead Yankees Past Nats 4-1 In Stormy MLB Opener
Rincon said the team installed large fences along the perimeter of the stadium to ensure unauthorized visitors don’t make it inside.
The fences are a small part of the big changes put in place by Major League Baseball in 2020.
Coaches and staff wear face masks inside the stadium – some players are choosing to keep their masks on during workouts and batting practice.
RELATED STORY: FINALLY: Fans Are Stoked For Start Of Yankees, Mets Seasons
Cheering fans will be replaced by artificial crowd noise played through the stadium speakers.
The Mets even installed cardboard cutouts of fans in some sections.