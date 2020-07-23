GARDEN CITY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Fans are really hoping the weather holds up Thursday, because Major League Baseball is set to return.

After a four-month delay, it’s finally Opening Day.

And, as CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported, it won’t be like any other.

We’re used to fans filling the seats at Yankee Stadium and Citi Field. But now, because of the coronavirus pandemic, Nationals Park in Washington D.C., where the Yankees are opening their season against the defending World Series champion Nationals, will be empty.

The Mets play at home Friday afternoon against the Atlanta Braves.

It has been a long time coming for the snapping of the leather and swinging of bats. Just ask baseball fans.

“I hope the Mets get a better year this year,” one fan said.

“I’m super-excited. The Yankees are going to take it all the way to the end,” another said.

After being delayed for months due to coronavirus concerns, the start of the season means a lot to families shopping for everything baseball. It will be a shortened regular season — only 60 games — and the kids are poised.

Jonah Saca and his dad were stocking up in Carle Place for the Yankees’ opener.

“I’m set for the game, yes we are. We are excited,” his dad said.

“We can watch real sports, instead of something from 20 years ago,” one person said.

“Unfortunately, it’s in Washington and, unfortunately, there’s no fans,” another said.

So let’s serenade virtually. McLogan witnessed the handiwork of Brooklyn College student Harrison Sheckler, who put together a video a montage of many people singing “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”

As for real cheers and boos, MLB is piping in artificial crowd noise at stadiums and there is an app you can download on the league’s website called Cheer at the Ballpark, which will let you send in your own live cheers and chants during the games.