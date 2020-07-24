NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Eight public pools reopened Friday in New York City.
The following are now open:
- Mullaly in Highbridge, the Bronx
- Sunset in Sunset Park, Brooklyn
- Kosciuszko in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn
- Wagner in East Harlem, Manhattan
- Liberty in Jamaica, Queens
- Fisher in East Elmhurst, Queens
- Tottenville in Tottenville, Staten Island
- Lyons in Tompkinsville, Staten Island
Some people did not let the rain and clouds ruin their fun.
They lined up early at the Wagner Pool in East Harlem.
New safety measures at the pools include maximum capacity at 30%, up to 10 family members allowed in at one time, and masks required for anyone not in the pool.
The first person in line at Wagner was eager to get in the water.
“I’ve been waiting all winter. I thought they weren’t going to open, but now I’m excited that they are opening,” 11-year-old Nasiyah Hargrove said. “The rain don’t stop me.”
Staff members will clean high-touch areas like deck chairs, tables and water fountains, with a deep clean mid-afternoon and at closing.
The following seven pools open Aug. 1:
- Crotona Pool, the Bronx
- Haffen Pool, the Bronx
- Betsy Head Pool, Brooklyn
- Jackie Robinson Pool, Manhattan
- Marcus Garvey Pool, Manhattan
- Astoria Pool, Queens
The opening date for Hamilton Fish Pool in Manhattan has not yet been decided.