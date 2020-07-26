Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The coronavirus pandemic is changing how this year’s Sept. 11 ceremony is held in Lower Manhattan.
On the 19th anniversary of the terrorist attacks, family members will not read the names of their loved ones who were lost.
Instead, the ceremony will play a recording of a past name reading.
The National September 11 Memorial and Museum says it’s out of an abundance of caution, and they still plan to gather on the Memorial Plaza while adhering to city and state guidelines for social distancing and public gatherings.