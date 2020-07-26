NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was killed and two other teens were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Sunday.
Blocks of Vermont Street in Cypress Hills were filled with crime scene tape as police investigated the shooting.
The NYPD says it happened around 6:40 p.m. near George Walker Jr. Park.
Officers were sent to a home on Vermont Street for a report of a male shot.
When they arrived at the scene, they found three teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds.
Police say a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the head was pronounced dead at the scene.
An 18-year-old man was also shot in the head and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.
The most recent stats from the NYPD show the number of shooting victims year to date are up 77.5% with 481 last year compared to 854 so far this year, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports.
The number of shooting victims the week of July 13-19 saw a 208% increase compared to that same week in 2019, 77 vs. 25.
The NYPD Brooklyn North Precinct tweeted, “Yesterday we participated in the stop the violence march and rally … This senseless gun violence must stop!”
Borough President Eric Adams released the following statement in response to the shooting:
“Our thoughts are with the families of the young men who were shot this evening in Cypress Hills. As I have said before, it doesn’t matter who is pulling the trigger – ALL Black Lives Matter. We must re-double our efforts to end the scourge of gun violence in Brooklyn and throughout the city.”
It’s not clear if any of the victims were the intended target or whether a suspect is in custody.
The investigation is ongoing.