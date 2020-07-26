NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A teenager was killed and two other teens were injured in a shooting in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Blocks of Vermont Street in Cypress Hills were filled with crime scene tape as police investigated the shooting.

The NYPD says it happened around 6:40 p.m. near George Walker Jr. Park.

Officers were sent to a home on Vermont Street for a report of a male shot.

When they arrived at the scene, they found three teenagers suffering from gunshot wounds.

WEB EXTRA: Tracking Shootings In New York City

Police say a 16-year-old boy who was shot in the head was pronounced dead at the scene.

An 18-year-old man was also shot in the head and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A 17-year-old boy was shot in the leg and was taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

The most recent stats from the NYPD show the number of shooting victims year to date are up 77.5% with 481 last year compared to 854 so far this year, CBS2’s Lisa Rozner reports.

The number of shooting victims the week of July 13-19 saw a 208% increase compared to that same week in 2019, 77 vs. 25.

The NYPD Brooklyn North Precinct tweeted, “Yesterday we participated in the stop the violence march and rally … This senseless gun violence must stop!”

Yesterday we participated in the stop the violence march and rally. This afternoon three people were shot on Vermont Street, @NYPD75Pct sadly one of the victims succumbed to his injuries. This senseless gun violence must stop! — NYPDBrooklynNorth (@NYPDBklynNorth) July 27, 2020

Borough President Eric Adams released the following statement in response to the shooting:

“Our thoughts are with the families of the young men who were shot this evening in Cypress Hills. As I have said before, it doesn’t matter who is pulling the trigger – ALL Black Lives Matter. We must re-double our efforts to end the scourge of gun violence in Brooklyn and throughout the city.”

It’s not clear if any of the victims were the intended target or whether a suspect is in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.