NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — President Donald Trump has had a change of heart and will not be throwing out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium on Aug. 15 afterall.
The president tweeted Sunday, saying he’s focusing on the coronavirus and the economy and can’t be there that day, but he “will make it later in the season.”
There’s no word on when that might take place.
The announcement that Trump would throw out the first pitch was met with some criticism, including from Mayor Bill de Blasio.
The mayor tweeted Saturday, “After CONDEMNING racism, the next step isn’t inviting it to your pitcher’s mound. To the players that knelt for the BLM movement, we applaud you. To the execs that have aligned with hatred, you are on the wrong side of history and morality.”