NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — According to multiple reports, New York Giants defensive back DeAndre Baker has been placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, meaning he won’t be able to play or practice with his team.

Baker and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar received discipline from the NFL stemming from a May incident which led to both players being charged with armed robbery charges. The former first round pick Baker has been charged with four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

The NFL will continue to investigate the incident as Baker and Dunbar remain on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. Baker was the 30th pick in the 2019 NFL Draft and had 61 tackles during his rookie season with Big Blue. He played in all 16 games last year and started 15 contests. Baker didn’t record in an interception in his first pro season.

The Giants defensive back will still be paid while he on the Commissioner’s Exempt List and he had traveled to New Jersey this week for the start of training camp.