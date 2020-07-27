NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – When the Mets take the field this summer, the only fans allowed at Citi Field are printed ones.

A Long Island print shop is responsible for creating the cardboard cutouts of cheering fans, CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday.

By hook or by crook, fans are doing just about anything to sit in the stands and cheer on their beloved Mets – especially 100-year-old Theresa Matarazzo, whose grandson sent the team a photo of her.

“I’m just overwhelmed,” she said.

Print Station NY in New Hyde Park takes and scans the photos, then prints the cardboard cutouts.

“We got them looking, we got them in the seats. We got them perfect, they look like a fan in the seat again,” said Gary Pincus, the owner. “We’re bringin’ them to life.”

It’s been a blessing for Pincus and his team.

“This has become very popular. We’re doing hundreds a day, working 12 hours everyday. Just trying to get everything done for Citi Field and the Mets,” said Nicholas Penna, the shop’s art director.

Pincus loads the cutouts into his van, delivers them to the stadium and places them in the seats, everyday.

“People can say, ‘There’s me, there’s me, there’s me!’ The response has been unbelievable by the fans,” said Pincus.

“I definitely like the ones with people’s pets. I love seeing people’s dogs dressed up,” said Mallory Yox, a graphic artist.

It costs $86 for a cardboard cutout like Matarazzo’s, but they’re free for Mets season ticket holders. And they’re durable – designed to withstand baseballs and the rain.

Interested fans are encouraged to order on the Mets’ website by August 7.

There will be more than 35,000 cardboard cutout fans in the Citi Field stands by Wednesday night.