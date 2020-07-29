NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Staten Island artist has been ordered to remove a blue line he painted in support of the NYPD.
Artist and activist Scott LoBaido painted the blue line along a divider outside the 122nd Precinct stationhouse in New Dorp last week.
But the DOT sent him a cease-and-desist letter, saying the line has to go and that he had not been authorized to paint it.
LoBaido argues Mayor Bill de Blasio did not get a permit to paint Black Lives Matter on Fifth Avenue, adding that he has no issues with the movement.
“No BLM anti-rhetoric ever at my rallies or anything I do. This is just to support and show the love and respect for the people that protect this community,” LoBaido said.
LoBaido is now auctioning his DOT letter with an image of himself painting a blue line to fund the New York City Cops and Kids Boxing Club.