NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — If you’re like millions of Americans, you’ve been spending hours working at your home computer, and chances are that many of you are feeling all kinds of aches and pains.

Is your back aching? Wrist throbbing? It might be your home workspace and those unusual work positions.

“You lost a nice desk height. You lost a good office chair. You lost your desktop computer and are now using a laptop more frequently, and this leads to kind of three areas which I’ve really seen an increase in kind of musculoskeletal complaints,” chiropractor Dr. Andrew Bang, of the Cleveland Clinic, said.

Bang says neck, back and wrist pain are some of the most common ailments for people working from home.

“If you’re doing repetitive action, you’re going to have pain. That’s all that’s happening at our workstations at home,” he said.

The simplest remedy is to change your position throughout the day to give fatigued muscles a break, CBS2’s Dr. Max Gomez says.

“You want to get up, move around, maybe you have every hour where you’re standing and working for a few phone calls you have, on a conference call. Or you’re changing your kitchen table chair for that exercise ball that sits in the basement that you never use. You’re going to use that for 20 or 30 minutes, but then you’re going to switch back to the chair,” Bang said.

If your wrist is sore from using a laptop touchpad, try a keyboard and an ergonomic mouse that changes your wrist position to a more natural alignment, taking pressure off irritated nerves.

It may not be easy, but do try to move your workstation around to different places at home. Also try gentle stretches of the painful muscle.

If you’re not feeling better in a few days, connect with your medical provider for some other options.