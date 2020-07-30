NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio said the latest economic numbers are “scary as hell” Thursday and warned there will be more challenges to come.

The U.S. economy suffered the largest quarterly decline on record, according to numbers released by the Commerce Department on Thursday. The nation’s gross domestic product shrank at a rate of 32.9%, compared to the previous record of 10% in 1958.

“Look at the human cost. Look what’s happening in every neighborhood of this city to hardworking families. Look how much people have been through,” the mayor said during his daily press briefing. “There’s so much more ahead. That’s the honest truth.”

WATCH: Mayor De Blasio Discusses U.S. Economic Crisis

De Blasio spoke about the $600 weekly unemployment benefit that is set to expire Friday, and criticized the Senate majority for blocking a stimulus bill that he believes is desperately needed.

“This is not gridlock. This is sabotage. Literately standing in the way of a stimulus when people in this country are in desperate, desperate shape,” he said. “It can’t go on like this. We all – regardless of party affiliation, regardless of what our lifestyle is, our place in the economy, where we live, whatever it is – we all in one voice need to say the federal government must provide a stimulus immediately to save this country and save this city.”

New York State is offering additional unemployment benefits for up to 20 weeks. The mayor encouraged residents to visit Labor.ny.gov to see if they qualify.

Web Extra: See If You Qualify For State Unemployment Benefits

The city’s Small Businesses Services department has also connected 37,000 people with job resources since the start of the pandemic. It provides training in technology, health care, industrial, media, entertainment and other in-demand industries.

So far, 9,800 jobs have been filled, and another 3,600 are still available.

“If you’re a New Yorker and you need assistance, and you need support, please make sure that you visit us on our website – nyc.gov/workforce,” said Commissioner Jonnel Doris.

Web Extra: New York City Job Openings, Training And Other Resources

The mayor also addressed an earlier tweet from President Donald Trump floating the idea of delaying the Nov. 3 election.

“This is the act of a tyrant,” he said. “He knows he’s going to lose the election, so he’s calling for it to be postponed, which has never happened in the history of the United States in times of war or peace, depression, you name it. We do not postpone our national elections.”

The U.S. Constitution gives Congress the authority to regulate the election date.