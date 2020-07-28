NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Mayor Bill de Blasio called the Republican proposal for a stimulus plan a “non-starter.”
The $1 trillion proposal from Senate Republicans includes another round of $1,200 direct payments, with additional support for families who have adult dependents. It also includes assistance to people who are out of work, though it ends the $600 additional unemployment benefits, due to run out this weekend.
“This plan literally provides zero support for state and local governments that are fighting through this crisis, that are struggling just to keep basic services going, to provide the health support people need,” de Blasio said. “The Republican Senate plan just doesn’t work.”
The mayor said first responders are left wondering if they’re going to still have a job in a few months.
He likened the proposal to parking a fire truck outside a burning building but then not actually using it to fight the fire.