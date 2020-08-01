NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New York broke a coronavirus testing record Friday by conducting 82,737 tests, the most ever in a single day in the state, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a tweet Saturday.
Of those 82,737 tests, 753, or 0.91%, were positive for COVID-19. State data released Saturday also showed there were 581 total hospitalizations on Friday and four deaths.
Cuomo urged residents to remain vigilant and to not attend crowded parties, noting Saturday marked five months since New York’s first confirmed coronavirus case.
82,737 tests — the highest number of tests ever conducted in a single day in the state. https://t.co/clJ4AN6jmC
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 1, 2020
“Since then, we have brought the infection rate way down through our collective action. Our future STILL depends on what we do today and everyday,” he tweeted.
New Jersey, meanwhile, has been monitoring a spike in cases. There was some hopeful news Saturday, though. The number of new cases in the state dropped just below 400 Friday when it was at nearly 700 the day before. The state reported 11 new deaths.
On Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy warned residents to avoid large gatherings or he could be forced to reinstate some restrictions.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)