SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) – The Archdiocese of Newark is reaffirming a dress code for lectors who assist the priest at Mass.

It comes after a controversy over a “Black Lives Matter” t-shirt worn at a church in South Orange.

Three words that convey a powerful message: Black Lives Matter. It’s a common sight on signs near Our Lady of Sorrows in South Orange, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

It’s also a source of conflict, after Tom Morris wore a t-shirt with it to church.

“George Floyd being murdered really bothers me,” Morris said.

A fellow worshiper complained.

“That’s offensive, she yelled at me. And it was in church,” Morris said.

Morris says there were more complaints after he wore the shirt while acting as lector, assisting the priest with readings. Father Brian Needles emailed Morris “nobody in their right mind would disagree… that the lives of Black people matter.”

But the priest says some raised concerns about the Black Lives Matter organization, which promotes disruption of “western-prescribed nuclear family structure” so near and dear to church teaching.

The priest asked Morris to honor a dress code when acting as lector – modest attire with no political overtones.

“I guess it’s the first amendment. I respect the first amendment,” said parishioner Roland Pamiloza.

“If he is supposed to be up there reading, doing the lecture, the statement, or the reading, he should be dressed in the dress code that the church requires,” said Lori Mercer of Maywood.

The Archdiocese of Newark supports the priest, saying lectors must dress in a way that does not call attention to themselves or take focus from the word of God.

“The slogan ‘Black Lives Matter’ is challenging for all of us,” Morris said. “I feel that the spirit of Jesus has something to say about it.”

Morris also attends a parish in Newark, where he says his t-shirt has not been an issue.

The Archdiocese said people who attend Mass in the pews are free to wear clothing that promotes causes and movements like Black Lives Matter.