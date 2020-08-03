Comments
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for two men seen on video opening fire on a Harlem street.
The shooting happened shortly after 7 a.m. Sunday near East 142nd Street and Lenox Avenue.
Police said the suspects got out of a silver, four-door sedan and fired at a green Mustang convertible.
LINK: Tracking Shootings In New York City
It’s unclear if anyone was hit by the bullets.
The suspects then drove off heading the wrong way down East 142nd Street.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.