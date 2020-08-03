NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Tropical Storm Isaias continues to churn its way up the East Coast.
Tri-State Area officials are preparing for its arrival Tuesday.
Tropical storm watches are in effect from the Jersey Shore to Long Island Sound.
TRACKING ISAIAS: Check the latest forecast and weather alerts
Flood protection barriers have been set up for the first time at South Street Seaport in Lower Manhattan. The sandbags and water-filled tubes span nearly a mile.
On Long Island, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran is expected to hold a briefing Monday about emergency preparations.
In New Jersey, Hoboken plans to restrict driving in some places due to street flooding concerns.
