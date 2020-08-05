BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBSNewYork) — It’s been one week since the body of 14-year-old Jose Nunez was found in a wooded area in Connecticut.

Wednesday, his family spoke exclusively with CBS2’s Cory James about the second suspect arrested days ago and why they believe more people may have been involved.

“It’s been terrible. It hasn’t been easy. I can’t sleep,” Carmen Velez, the victim’s mother, said.

Every second, every minute, every hour is still tough for Velez.

“Everything reminds me of him. It’s hard to even try to stay strong without him,” she said.

On July 29, her 14-year-old son was found dead in a wooded area of Oxford.

Police arrested 19-year-old Diante Willoughby for the crime and, days later, arrested a 14-year-old boy who they say admitted to being involved in the murder.

“I always had a bad feeling about him. It was always a pit in my stomach,” Velez said.

Jose Nunez Sr., the victim’s father, says hours before his son was lured out of the house, Jose asked him to Cash App money to the account of the 14-year-old suspect.

“He had told me to send the money to the kid’s phone,” Nunez said. “He wanted $50.”

While two suspects are in custody, the family believes more people were involved.

“Somebody has my son’s phone because police doesn’t have it,” Velez said. “There’s way more to the story.”

A story Jose’s stepfather, Higno Campos, says began on social media.

“Parents, watch kids with phones. You can lose them. They can get murdered or they can even become a murderer by being manipulated by an older guy,” Campos said.

In the meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with expenses for Jose’s funeral service.

It’s a day his mom says will be hard to accept.

“I gave my life for my son,” Velez said. “Everything was for him.”

The family also says Willoughby sent Jose inappropriate pictures on Snapchat, but police would not confirm that or provide information on the phone loved ones say is still missing.

Authorities did say they are not looking for any other suspects in the case at this time.