NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Bill de Blasio has unveiled a new plan to enforce quarantine orders.
There will now be traveler registration checkpoints at major bridge and tunnel crossings into New York City.
The new order targets visitors from states with high COVID-19 cases.
“The important thing is the checkpoint will send very powerful message, that this quarantine law is serious, and important, and crucial, and people have to follow it. So even if we’re not able to reach every single person at the checkpoint, I think it’s important to get the message across,” de Blasio said.
Beginning Thursday, the mayor’s “public engagement unit” will conduct outreach at Penn Station to educate travelers about the state’s home quarantine orders.
Visitors coming into the city through key entry points must complete travel health forms to support contact tracing efforts.
